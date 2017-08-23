Time running out to save $70 on lifetime national parks pass

Time is running short to pay $10 to get a lifetime pass to more than 2,000 national parks and other federal recreation areas.
The only catch is you must be at least 62 years old to qualify.
On Monday the price for a senior lifetime pass increases to $80, the same price that younger people pay for an annual America the Beautiful national parks pass.
To meet last minute demand, the McNary National Wildlife Refuge office near the Tri- Cities will open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It also is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pass sales.
It has 700 senior passes on hand as of this week, after running out of them in July.
“The demand for passes has been incredible,” said Denise McInturff, visitor services specialist at the McNary refuge in Burbank.
After the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the deadline for purchasing passes in July, it sold more than 300 passes in four days.
With a fresh supply in August, the Burbank office has sold 583 more passes and is bracing for a last-minute rush.
The lifetime senior pass has cost $10 since 1994, but in December Congress ordered federal agencies to increase the price to $80. The fee increase will support maintenance projects at national parks and other federal recreation lands.
The pass, often called the National Parks Pass, provides free access to land managed by the Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service.
It covers entrance fees, day use fees and may provide senior discounts for additional costs, such as tours or campsites.
If a site charges a per-vehicle fee, the senior pass covers everyone in the car. If the site charges a fee per person, the senior pass admits the senior and three other adults.
Please bring cash, as we’re not accepting credit cards for the pass.
Denise McInturff, McNary National Wildlife Refuge
The passes can be purchased on line at yourpassnow.com, but a $10 processing fee will be charged and it may take several months to receive the pass.
If you plan to pick up a pass at the Burbank office, bring cash. Credit cards are not accepted.
You also may be asked to show identification with your age. The pass is available only to U.S. citizens.
The Burbank office is at 64 Maple St. in Burbank but is at an address that may not show correctly on online map services.
From the Tri-Cities, take Highway 12 south toward Walla Walla. After the Snake River bridge, turn at the exit for Highway 124 Waitsburg and Burbank and travel east. Turn south on Lake Road and then west on Maple Street after crossing the Burbank Slough.
If you miss the deadline for the $10 senior pass, you can buy an annual senior pass for $20 and later turn in four annual expired senior passes for the $80 lifetime pass.
For a nationwide list of sites selling the passes, go to store.usgs.gov/s3fs-public/PassIssuanceList.pdf.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
