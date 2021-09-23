Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee announced that Washington state is expanding its vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff, as well as those working at the state’s colleges and universities. Inslee also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had a news conference Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.

The governor was joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, Washington State Department of Health deputy secretary for COVID response, and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director for external affairs.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.