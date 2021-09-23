Coronavirus
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had a news conference Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response. The coronavirus delta variant has been spreading in the state.
The governor was joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, Washington State Department of Health deputy secretary for COVID response, and Nick Streuli, the governor’s executive director for external affairs.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
