Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 631,023 and 7,315 deaths. Those numbers are up from 628,488 cases and 7,271 deaths since Monday. The case total includes 68,919 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

On Sept. 12, the date with the most recent complete data, 159 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals. As of Tuesday, 35 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Washington were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a decreasing case rate of 280 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 276 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 4.76 million Washington residents, or 62.6 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On the national level, 54.8 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC statistics.

Testing

On Sept. 15, DOH stopped updating testing statistics on its website because it was having difficulty processing an increase in data. The agency said the halt in updating will continue through Oct. 31.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 147,108 cases and 1,832 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 79,847. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 772, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only seven of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 42.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 678,049 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 229 million.

