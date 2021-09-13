Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 9,428 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths over the weekend.

As of Monday, statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 607,160 and 6,981 deaths. Those numbers are up from 597,732 cases and 6,918 deaths since Friday. The case total includes 64,769 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 4, the date with the most recent complete data, 168 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 292.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 286.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

On the national level, more than 380.2 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 56.1% of Washington residents and 53.8% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On Aug. 28, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 2,079 specimens were collected statewide, with 1,945 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 143,248 cases and 1,799 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 77,141. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 746, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only eight of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 41.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 661,385 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 225.1 million.