Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,388 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 597,732 and 6,918 deaths. Those numbers are up from 594,344 cases and 6,850 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 63,716 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of Sept. 3, the date with the most recent complete data, 186 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 300.4 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 288.3 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 378.5 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 55.7% of Washington residents and 64.7% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On Aug. 24, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 15,644 specimens were collected statewide, with 3,276 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 141,455 cases and 1,792 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 76,010. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 739, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only eight of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 40.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 656,248 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 223.6 million.