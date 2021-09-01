Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers reported Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 4,063 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths Wednesday.

Due to an interruption in DOH data systems Tuesday night, Wednesday’s positive test results, case counts, hospitalizations and deaths might be incomplete.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 567,104 and 6,611 deaths. Those numbers are up from 563,041 cases and 6,574 deaths as of Monday. The case total includes 58,444 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.7 million, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.

Hospitalizations

As of Aug. 23, the date with the most recent complete data, 203 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 304.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 315.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 371.2 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 55% of Washington residents and 63.6% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On Aug. 16, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 36,686 specimens were collected statewide, with 3,513 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 136,242 cases and 1,749 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 71,967. Pierce County has the third-second-highest number of deaths, at 710, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only eight of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 39.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 641,937 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 218.2 million.