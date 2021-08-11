Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Wednesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,095 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths Wednesday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 500,434 and 6,204 deaths. Those numbers are up from 495,338 and 6,177 deaths on Monday. The case total includes 45,797 infections listed as probable. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of July 31, the date with the most recent complete data, 87 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 210 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 239 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 9.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 353.2 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Wednesday, 53.3% of Washington residents and 61.3% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On August 2, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 14,466 specimens were collected statewide, with 2,113 testing positive.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 123,285 cases and 1,691 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 63,295. Pierce County has the third-highest number of deaths, at 674, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 36.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 618,811 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 4.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 204.5 million.