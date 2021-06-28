Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths Monday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 450,930 and 5,911 deaths. Those numbers are up from 450,404 cases and 5,902 deaths as of Saturday. The case total includes 36,681 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a case rate of 38.6 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 21.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 324.4 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Monday, 49.9% of Washington residents and 57% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 112,453 cases and 1,652 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 56,915. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 646, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 604,112 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 181.3 million.