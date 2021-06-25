Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 492 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Friday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 449,983 and 5,902 deaths. Those numbers are up from 449,491 and 5,898 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 36,530 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of June 14, the date with the most recent complete data, 39 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 44.2 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 24.3 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 8.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 321.1 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Friday, 49.2% of Washington residents and 45.7% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 112,265 cases and 1,625 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 56,813. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 642, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 10 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 603,525 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 180.3 million.