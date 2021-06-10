Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Thursday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 442,815 and 5,803 deaths. Those numbers are up from 442,098 and 5,793 deaths as of Thursday. The case total includes 35,412 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of May 30, the date with the most recent complete data, 54 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a case rate of 58.1 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 29.5 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, more than 7.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, more than 305.6 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Thursday, 44.9% of Washington residents and 53.4% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents ages 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On June 1, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 23,038 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.3% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.8%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 110,799 cases and 1,611 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 56,054. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 633, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 598,716 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 174.7 million.