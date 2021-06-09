Coronavirus
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Wednesday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. to announce the new commissioner for the state’s Employment Security Department and to give an update on the COVID-19 response.
The new commissioner will join the news conference. The governor also will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, the Department of Health’s deputy director for COVID-19 response, and Nick Streuli, executive director for external affairs for the Office of the Governor.
Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.
