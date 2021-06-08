Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 702 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s death total includes 71 fewer deaths than reported on Monday. Local health jurisdictions did an intensive review and reconciled those deaths as not related to COVID-19. The deaths were evenly distributed between February 2020 and June 2021.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 441,591 and 5,785 deaths. Those numbers are up from 440,889 and 5,856 deaths as of Monday. The case total includes 35,192 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of May 28, the date with the most recent complete data, 40 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had an increasing case rate of 55.3 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 28.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 7.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 303.9 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Tuesday, 44.67% of Washington residents and 53.1% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

Testing

On May 30, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 6,359 specimens were collected statewide, with 4.2% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.9%. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 109,458 cases and 1,595 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 55,909. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 662, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 33.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 598,392 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 173.8 million.