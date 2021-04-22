Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned a virtual news conference on Thursday, April 22, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare in Pierce County; Dr. Dan Getz, chief medical officer at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital in Spokane; Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director at the state Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.