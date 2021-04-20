Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,725 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 207 cases Tuesday and three new deaths. The county has 527 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 388,817 and 5,407 deaths. Those numbers are up from 386,993 cases and 5,394 deaths Monday. The case total includes 27,614 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of April 8, the date with the most recent complete data, 53 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were increasing at 50 in mid-April.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,260) approximately 77.9% (982) were occupied by patients Monday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 16.1% (203) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients — a steep increase from Sunday.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington has had a decreasing case rate of 117 per 100,000 people. Twenty-six states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 140 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michigan has the highest rate in the United States at 519. California is the lowest at 40.2.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 5.08 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

On the national level, 213 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics.

As of Tuesday, 25.4% of Washington residents and 33.3% of the adult U.S. population have been fully vaccinated.

On April 15, all Washington residents age 16 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

Testing

On April 1, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 20,045 specimens were collected statewide, with 4.5% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was steady at 4.7%. More than 6.3 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County, with the state’s highest population, continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 97,712 cases and 1,501 deaths. Pierce County, second in population, is second in cases, with 46,602. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 634, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 31.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 568,284 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest total number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 3.03 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 142 million.