Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s on COVID-19, Legislature at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned an in-person news conference outside the Executive Residence on Thursday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m. He’ll talk about the state’s COVID-19 response and updates from the 105-day 2021 legislative session that’s scheduled to end April 25.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
