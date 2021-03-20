Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Saturday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 354,782 cases and 5,174 deaths. Those numbers are up from 353,792 cases Friday. The case total includes 21,442 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Case rates





For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 69 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period was 112 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing





On Feb. 28, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 7,185 specimens were collected statewide, with 4.2% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was a stable 3.4%. More than 5.6 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

According to DOH data, King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 87,393 cases and 1,449 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 40,626. Pierce County has the second-highest number of deaths, at 597, according to DOH, which counts deaths differently than the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

All counties in Washington have at least 100 cases. Only 11 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 29.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 541,907 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.69 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 122 million.