Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to give update on COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response. Planning to join Inslee for questions are Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the state Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW: