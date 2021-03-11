Vaccine shirt? People are busting out this trendy top to go get vaccinated for COVID

A once-popular shirt style is making a comeback thanks to Dolly Parton — and a design that’s proven to be ahead of its time.

Earlier this month, Parton posted a video of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine to social media, with the caption “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.”

Many commenters lauded the country music superstar for her efforts to help fund the Moderna vaccine. Others pointed out something else, entirely: her shirt.

Parton wore a top known as a cold-shoulder shirt, a mid-century style that had a resurgence in 2016 before its popularity once again petered out. The top features cut-outs over the shoulders or upper arms, leaving them bare — perfect for getting a vaccine.

People loved the practically of it, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who praised it as a “vaccination look.”

She posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a cold-shoulder top and suggested it was high time the trend make its return.

“Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold shoulder as a vaccination look. Shall we make this a trend?⁣” she wrote.

Many answered with an emphatic yes. The top has since been dubbed the perfect “vaccine shirt.”

Model Christie Brinkley wore the shirt to her own vaccine appointment. The “Today” show even named it as one of the top clothing trends for March.

Many have posted photos to social media donning the blouse, making it easier for vaccine providers to access their arms.