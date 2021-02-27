Here are Saturday’s COVID-19 case totals for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The state does not update death totals on the weekend.

Pierce County reported 167 cases Friday and four new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 464 deaths likely caused by COVID-19, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The county does not issue reports on the weekends.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 339,773 cases and 4,956 deaths.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Feb. 7, the date with the most recent complete data, 47 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate that average daily hospital admissions were downward trending to 47 in mid-February.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,208) approximately 79.3% (958) were occupied by patients Thursday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 11.2% (135) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a downward trending case rate of 10.6 per 100,000 people. Four states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 20.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Jersey has the highest rate in the United States at 33. Hawaii is the lowest at 3.3.

Vaccine

According to CDC, 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

As of Friday, more than 2.16 million doses had been delivered to the state.

Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Washington state is in phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations. That phase adds anyone 65 and older and people 50 and older living in multigenerational households.

On the national level, 94.3 million doses have been distributed and 70.4 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.