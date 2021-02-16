Tri-Cities COVID cases top 25,000 after 3-day weekend

The number of COVID-19 cases confirmed with positive test results in the Tri-Cities area since the start of the pandemic topped 25,000 on Tuesday.

The increase to 25,003 cases came with a fairly modest number of new cases in recent days.

New cases averaged just 34 per day over the holiday weekend, according to data from the Benton Franklin Health District.

However, the series of snowstorms that rolled through the Tri-Cities since Thursday may have discouraged people from getting tested for the coronavirus.

The local health district on Tuesday reported reported 137 new cases, which was four days of positive test results.

The average of 34 cases per day was down from an average of 64 new cases a day last week, and 76 and 94 the previous two weeks.

“Disease activity has definitely decreased in Benton and Franklin counties, in Washington state and, in fact, across the United States,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the two counties, in an interview before the weekend with the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance.

New case rates are down significantly for both counties.

Benton County had 306 new cases per 100,000 people for the two weeks ending Feb. 9. That’s less than half the case rate of 639 at the end of December.

Franklin County had 416 new cases per 100,000 people for the two weeks ending Feb. 9. That’s getting close to half of the rate of 803 at the end of December.

The case rate is figured with positive cases back dated to the day test samples are collected, so there is a lag in the most recent two weeks with complete data.

Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

The new cases announced Tuesday included 82 in Benton County for a total of 14,319 there and 55 cases in Franklin County for a total of 10,684 there.

Deaths due to the coronavirus for both counties total 278 residents, with recent local deaths announced once a week on Fridays.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at local hospitals as of Tuesday was 44, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.

The COVID patient count had dropped to as few as 41 last week, after patient counts were in the 50s and 60s for most of January.

The 44 patients on Tuesday accounted for 11% of the 392 people hospitalized in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser.

Fairgrounds vaccination site

The Benton County Fairgrounds drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic will be giving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Registration for appointments did not open until Sunday afternoon, and about 700 openings for Friday and Saturday remained by early Tuesday afternoon. All appointments are for people seeking their second doses.

The fairgrounds has given mostly Pfizer vaccines, but on opening day, Jan. 25, gave Moderna vaccines.

While people can get a second “booster” shot of the Pfizer vaccine after three weeks, at least four weeks is required for the Moderna vaccine.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Team said it expected to have Moderna, as well as Pfizer, vaccines available next week at the Tri-Cities fairgrounds.

People getting their first vaccination should have been given a card with the date and the type of vaccine, which should not be mixed. They should bring the card to their second appointment.

Organizers of the fairgrounds vaccine clinic expect that appointments will be posted for next week at prepmod.doh.wa.gov on Friday, Feb. 19.

Click on “Find a Clinic” and on the next page scroll down to find available appointments by location and date.

People without internet access may call the state’s COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 800-525-0127 and press #.