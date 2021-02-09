Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington

The Washington state Department of Health reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 deaths on Tuesday. Deaths have not been added since Friday.

Pierce County reported 78 cases Tuesday and five new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 419 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 324,025 cases and 4,558 deaths. Those numbers are up from 323,090 cases Monday. The case total includes 16,158 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Jan. 21, the date with the most recent complete data, 91 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 77 in late-January.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,190), approximately 77.7% (925) were occupied by patients Tuesday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 13.4% (160) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 18.5 per 100,000 people. Nine states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 33.5 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South Carolina has the highest rate in the United States at 62.4. Hawaii is the lowest at 5.3.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 942,166 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Washington.

As of Monday, more than 1.1 million doses had been delivered to the state. Of those delivered doses, 78.8% had been administered.

Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Washington state is in phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations. That phase adds anyone 65 years and older and people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households.

On the national level, 59.3 million doses have been distributed and 42.4 million shots of the approved vaccines have been given, according to CDC statistics. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Jan. 20, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 23,359 specimens were collected statewide, with 6.9% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 6.8%. More than 4.7 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 80,594 cases and 1,290 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 35,557. Snohomish and Spokane counties have the second-highest number of deaths at 505 each.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only 12 of the state’s 39 counties have case counts of fewer than 1,000.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 27.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 467,673 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 106 million.