Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths Friday.

Statewide case totals have reached 319,371 cases and 4,449 deaths, up from 317,878 cases and 4,416 deaths Thursday. The new case total includes 15,410 cases that are listed as probable.

The state’s data dashboard notes total case counts may include up to 650 duplicates.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the state DOH.

King County continues to report the highest numbers in the state in total cases (79,631), hospitalizations (4,908), deaths (1,277) and vaccine doses given (299,423).

Pierce County reported 131 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday. The county’s totals are now at 33,644 cases and 411 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (34,201 cases, 486 deaths) and Snohomish County (28,403 cases, 495 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 25,072 cases and 375 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases, and all but one have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.6 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state has distributed 833,935 doses of vaccine, with its current seven-day average at 26,269. The state’s average daily goal is 45,000.