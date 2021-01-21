Inslee: COVID vaccine clinic planned Sunday in Seattle with goal of 2,000 shots

Amazon and Virginia Mason will hold a pop-up clinic in Seattle Sunday morning with a goal to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines that day to anyone who’s eligible, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

Inslee shared the news at a virtual press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m., where he was slated to talk about the 2021 legislative session and vaccination in the state. Jay Carney, senior vice president of global corporate affairs at Amazon, and Dr. Gary Kaplan, co-CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, planned to join the governor for the announcement.

The state Department of Health dashboard shows that 335,836 vaccine doses had been reported as administered in the state as of Jan. 18, including first and second doses. Washington had received a total of 820,875 doses as of Jan. 20, according Michele Roberts, acting assistant secretary for prevention and community health at the state Department of Health. Roberts is leading COVID-19 vaccine planning and distribution.

In the last week, vaccine administration increased from 32 percent to 48 percent of doses allocated, according to Inslee.

On Monday, as part of a series of changes that aim to pick up the pace of the state’s vaccination efforts, Inslee announced Washington had moved into the first tier of Phase 1B of vaccinations. In that tier, people age 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine, as is anyone age 50 and older who lives in a multi-generational household.

The state has set a goal to build capacity to vaccinate 45,000 people per day, though that level of supply has not yet been made available to the state. Other new efforts to speed up vaccinations included setting up four mass-vaccination sites and a public-private partnership. The state will also require providers to administer 95 percent of future allocated doses within a week of when they’re received.

Every dose already allocated before this week has to be given by Jan. 24, Gov. Inslee said Monday.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, state health officials said the state was still working on logistics for the new mass-vaccination sites — in Wenatchee, Tri-Cities, Spokane, and Ridgefield — that are expected to start vaccinating people next Monday. They’ll be staffed “significantly” by the Washington State National Guard, Inslee said Thursday. The state also is ensuring doses get to local mass-vaccination efforts in Snohomish, Pierce, and King counties, officials said.

As of Jan. 19, Washington state had reported more than 294,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 3,940 deaths due to the disease during the pandemic.

This story is developing and will be updated.