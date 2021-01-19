Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Tuesday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 37 deaths since Friday. The state did not report data on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

U.S. deaths from the disease which was first reported in Washington one year ago this week topped 400,000 Tuesday.

Pierce County reported 177 cases Tuesday and five new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 365 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 291,989 cases and 3,940 deaths. Those numbers are up from 290,616 cases Monday and 3,903 deaths Friday. The case total includes 12,568 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 31, the date with the most recent complete data, 100 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 114 in early January.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,214), approximately 81.9% (994) were occupied by patients Friday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 19.6% (238) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 27 per 100,000 people. Five states were lower.

The national rate for the same period was 66.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona has the highest rate in the United States at 116.9. Hawaii is the lowest at 10.1.

Vaccine

According to DOH, 294,386 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington.

As of Tuesday, 607,350 doses had been delivered to state providers and 88,725 had been delivered for the CDC’s long-term care vaccination program. Of those delivered doses, 42.2% had been administered.

Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1B tier 1 of vaccinations. That phase adds anyone 65 years and older and people 50 years and older living in multigenerational households.

On the national level, 31.1 million doses have been distributed and 12.2 million people have received the first shot of the approved vaccines according to CDC statistics from Friday. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Dec. 31, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 19,883 specimens were collected statewide, with 11.2% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 10.2%. More than 4.2 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 73,667 cases and 1,166 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 31,164. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 444.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only Columbia, San Juan and Wahkiakum counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 24.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 401,288 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 96 million.