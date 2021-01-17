Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Sunday in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 3,969 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Sunday, in its latest count since Friday.

Deaths are no longer reported on weekends.

The state did not update its dashboard Saturday citing “technical challenges” processing COVID-19 data.

Statewide totals have reached 289,939 cases and 3,903 deaths, up from 285,970 cases Friday. The new case total includes 12,535 cases that are listed as probable.

The state’s dashboard cautions that total case counts “may include up to 950 duplicates” due to incomplete negative test results data From Nov. 21-30 and Dec. 30-Jan. 17.

“Therefore, percent positivity and case counts should be interpreted with caution,” the dashboard says.

“Due to data system issues this weekend, local health jurisdictions were not able to reconcile hospitalization numbers this weekend. Therefore, hospitalization numbers should be interpreted with caution.”

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (73,015), hospitalizations (4,603) and deaths (1,152).

Pierce County reported 158 new cases Sunday, bringing its totals to 29,958 cases and 359 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (30,756 cases, 415 deaths) and Snohomish County (26,267 cases, 442 deaths) have each reported more than 400 deaths, while Yakima County has reported 22,988 cases and 345 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported more than 100. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 4.2 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

The state will not update its counts Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular daily reports will resume Tuesday.