Citing ‘technical challenges,’ state will not update COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday announced on its website it will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday.

“The Department of Health experienced technical challenges processing COVID-19 data today,” the site states. “As a result the COVID-19 dashboards will not be updated today. If the problems are resolved we will update the dashboard on Sunday January 17, 2021.

The department does not update the dashboards on holidays, so there will no dashboard updates on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will resume our regular reporting schedule on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.”

Pierce County reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The county’s totals are now 29,800 cases and 359 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.