Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 4,829 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths Friday.

Pierce County reported 515 cases Friday and eight new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 330 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 268,607 cases and 3,699 deaths. The case total includes 11,160 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 263,778 cases and 3,634 deaths on Thursday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

As of Dec. 20, the date with the most recent complete data, 88 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 97 in late December.

Out of the state’s total staffed intensive care unit beds (1,190), approximately 81.9% (975) were occupied by patients Friday. Of those staffed ICU beds, 20.6% (245) held suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 32.4 per 100,000 people. Four states are lower.

The national rate for the same period is 68.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona has the highest rate in the United States at 126.4. Hawaii is the lowest at 11.2.

Vaccine

According to the CDC, 135,097 people (1.77% of the population) have been vaccinated with a first dose in Washington and 518,550 doses have been delivered to the state as of Friday. Currently approved vaccines require two shots for maximum effectiveness.

Currently, Washington state is in phase 1A of vaccinations. That phase includes high-risk health care workers, high-risk first responders and residents and staff of congregate living settings such as nursing homes.

On the national level, 22.1 million doses have been distributed and 6.6 million people have received the first shot of the approved vaccines. The population of the United States is approximately 328 million.

Testing

On Dec. 28, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 18,250 specimens were collected statewide, with 17.7% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 13.4%. More than 4 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 67,932 cases and 1,105 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 28,247. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 419.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 21 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 368,013 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 88 million.