Coronavirus updates: IRS launches online tracker for relief checks

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Tuesday, Jan. 5.

What to know about the new COVID-19 strain in 1 minute

Updated 9 a.m.

IRS launches online tracker for relief checks

Updated 9 a.m.

American adults can now check the status of their COVID-19 stimulus checks with a new online tool the Internal Revenue Service launched Monday.

The status of both the first round of stimulus checks issued last spring and summer, as well as the status of the latest $600 relief payment can be checked on the IRS website with the “Get My Payment” tool.

Users will be able to find out if their latest check will be distributed by direct deposit or mail.

Stimulus checks were set to start arriving through direct deposit on Dec. 29 and paper checks were beginning to be mailed out Dec. 30, the IRS announced last week.

The latest round of payments under the federal government’s $900 billion relief package includes $600 for Americans making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 for married couples making up to $150,000, plus $600 per child dependent.

Anyone eligible to receive stimulus checks that hasn’t can claim them when filing their 2021 taxes.

Washington state reports 1K new cases, 23 deaths

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths Monday.

Statewide totals have reached 256,435 cases and 3,482 deaths, up from 255,396 cases and 3,459 deaths reported Sunday. The new case total includes 10,059 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (65,570), hospitalizations (4,305) and deaths (1,052).

Pierce County reported 164 new cases and nine additional deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 26,515 cases and 307 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (26,572 cases, 350 deaths), Snohomish County (23,186 cases, 389 deaths) and Yakima County (20,509 cases, 320 deaths) have all reported more than 20,000 cases and 300 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but six have reported more than 200. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 3.9 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Pierce County reports 164 new cases, 9 deaths

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 164 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Nine additional deaths were also reported.

The county’s totals are now at 26,515 cases and 307 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Monday’s reported deaths included: A Tacoma woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, a Tacoma man in his 60s with no known underlying health conditions, a Lakewood man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, a Lakewood woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, a Lakewood woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions, a Southwest Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, a Central Pierce County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, a Spanaway man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a man in his 70s experiencing homelessness with underlying health conditions.

“We are reporting our highest number of deaths today,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter. “Most of these occurred in the last two weeks of December.”

The department does not report virus-related deaths “until the death certificate process is complete.”

“Because of the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations,” the department wrote.

The county has reported 3,672 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 407.1. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 366.69. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 262.3.

There are an estimated 9,099 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 743 (736)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,265 (1,263)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,112 (1,099)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,113 (1,103)

▪ Frederickson: 1,041 (1,031)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 851 (843)

▪ Graham: 917 (906)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 249 (244)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 919 (909)

▪ Lakewood: 2,134 (2,123)

▪ Parkland: 1,281 (1,277)

▪ Puyallup: 1,627 (1,620)

▪ South Hill: 1,556 (1,548)

▪ South Pierce County: 810 (804)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 360 (358)

▪ Spanaway: 1,266 (1,256)

▪ Tacoma: 7,638 (7,611)

▪ University Place: 910 (904)

▪ Unknown: 723 (716)

David Caraccio, Debbie Cockrell and Summer Lin contributed to this report.