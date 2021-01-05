125 more COVID cases announced in Tri-Cities area, but data may be incomplete

The Benton Franklin Health District reported 125 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from daily numbers in the 200s for part of December.

An average of 127 cases per day was reported for the previous four days.

However, the local health district warned that case count data should be interpreted with caution because of some incomplete Washington state data on negative test results.

Part of the drop in cases also could be due to fewer recent test results after a popular free, drive-thru testing site in Pasco was closed on New Year’s Day.

Local public health officials continue to watch for a possible increase in cases as local residents may have been infected if they traveled over the recent holidays or gathered with other people.

Those who returned from holiday trips recently should consider getting tested for COVID-19 four to six days after their return, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, in a webcast with the Benton Franklin Community Health Alliance.

Starting Tuesday, free drive-thru testing was available in Benton County so Richland and Kennewick residents have a more convenient site without having to cross bridges to the Columbia Basin College Argent Road site in Pasco during winter weather.

The HAPO Center free testing site operated by the Washington National Guard has moved to 1709 S. Ely St., Kennewick, and is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Preregistration for testing at the Kennewick drive-thru or the CBC drive-thru sites can be done online at bit.ly/Tri-CitiesTesting. Information is also available at that link for other COVID testing in Benton and Franklin counties.

COVID case rates

New case rates for Benton County stood at 567 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people for the two weeks ending Dec. 29.

That’s down from cases in the 800s in mid December, but still above the summer peak case rate of about 400.

There is a lag in the weeks covered by the latest case rates because newly reported positive test results are backdated to the day when a person sought testing or when symptoms appeared.

New case rates for Franklin County stood at 719 new confirmed cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending Dec. 29. That is down from case rates that exceeded 1,000 earlier in December and the peak case rate last summer of about 900.

Tri-Cities new cases peaked in July and then fell through the end of the summer, only to rise sharply with colder weather.

The new cases reported on Tuesday included 81 in Benton County for a total of 11,821 cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

They included 44 in Franklin County for a total of 8,879 cases.

Total confirmed cases for the two counties is 11,821.

Deaths, hospitalizations

There were no recent deaths of Tri-Cities area residents from complications of COVID-19 announced for a second day on Tuesday, following 36 deaths announced in December.

The death tally stands at 233, including 156 deaths of Benton County residents and 77 deaths of Franklin County residents.

Local hospitals were treating 61 patients for COVID-19 as reported Tuesday, down from 74 patients on New Year’s Eve and as many as 81 a day in December.

The 61 COVID patients Tuesday accounted for 15% of the 406 patients in hospitals in Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Prosser.

That’s above the state recommendation of less than 10% to ensure adequate hospital capacity.

Nine more workers or residents at long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, have tested positive for COVID-19 as of the the Monday and Tuesday public health reports in Benton and Franklin counties.

They bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 749, with the health district tracking long-term care cases closely, as residents are at increased risk of death from COVID due to their age and health.

Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths Monday.

Statewide totals have reached 256,435 cases and 3,482 deaths, up from 255,396 cases and 3,459 deaths reported Sunday. The new case total includes 10,059 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (65,570), hospitalizations (4,305) and deaths (1,052).

Pierce County reported 164 new cases and nine additional deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 26,515 cases and 307 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (26,572 cases, 350 deaths), Snohomish County (23,186 cases, 389 deaths) and Yakima County (20,509 cases, 320 deaths) have all reported more than 20,000 cases and 300 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but six have reported more than 200. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 3.9 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.

Lauren Smith of The (Tacoma) News Tribune contributed to this report.