Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington State Department of Health reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths Monday.

Statewide totals have reached 256,435 cases and 3,482 deaths, up from 255,396 cases and 3,459 deaths reported Sunday. The new case total includes 10,059 cases that are listed as probable.

Previous case and death counts are revised daily by the DOH.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (65,570), hospitalizations (4,305) and deaths (1,052).

Pierce County reported 164 new cases and nine additional deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 26,515 cases and 307 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

Spokane County (26,572 cases, 350 deaths), Snohomish County (23,186 cases, 389 deaths) and Yakima County (20,509 cases, 320 deaths) have all reported more than 20,000 cases and 300 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but six have reported more than 200. Only two counties have not reported a virus-related death.

More than 3.9 million tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.