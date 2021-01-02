Due to ‘processing challenges,’ state DOH will not report new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday did not provide updated COVID-19 case counts, citing ‘data processing challenges.’ The department also did not update its website dashboard a day earlier on New Year’s Day. The department said it anticipates updating the dashboard tomorrow, Jan. 3.

Pierce County reported 311 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 298 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Thursday, the state department reported 4,425 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths.