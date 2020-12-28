Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,311 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 11 deaths since Thursday.

Death data is not up to date due to a processing problem, the DOH said Monday.

Pierce County reported 101 cases Monday and two new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 283 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 238,672 cases and 3,195 deaths. The case total includes 9,000 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 237,361 cases Sunday and 3,184 deaths on Thursday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Hospitalizations

One hundred forty-six people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Dec. 9, the most recent date with complete data. The numbers marks a record high since the start of the pandemic.

Preliminary reports indicate average daily hospital admissions were 117 in mid-December.

Statistics from last week showed about 13.7% (1,200) of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. In the state’s intensive care units, 19.9% (243) of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Testing

On Dec. 17, the most recent date with confirmed testing data, 22,668 specimens were collected statewide, with 11.4% testing positive.

The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 19%. More than 3.7 million tests have been conducted in Washington. The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

County numbers

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 61,148 cases and 977 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 25,070. Snohomish County has the second-highest deaths at 348.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

Case rates

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 23.8 per 100,000 people.

The national rate for the same period is 54.5 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California has the highest rate in the United States, at 97. Hawaii is the lowest, at 7.5.

Vaccine

As of last week, more than 30,000 high-risk health care workers have been vaccinated in Washington, according to DOH.

U.S. and world numbers

There have been more than 19.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 334,695 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.7 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 81 million.