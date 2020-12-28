Coronavirus updates: Pierce County reports 148 new cases; relief package signed

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Monday, Dec. 28.

President signs COVID-19 pandemic relief package

Updated 9 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed the $900 billion COVID-19 pandemic relief package passed by Congress last week, according to a report from the Associated Press, avoiding a federal government shutdown.

The new package will provide financial aid to millions of Americans, $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and “contains other end-of-session priorities such as an increase in food stamp benefits,” the report says.

Trump signed the deal Sunday in Florida after previously pushing for “larger, $2,000 relief checks and scaled-back spending even though the bill had already passed the House and Senate by wide margins,” the report says.

Under the new bill, millions of American adults will receive $600 stimulus payments with some couples and adults with dependents set to receive more.

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits are also included in the package, with qualifying adults able to receive $300 for at least 10 weeks.

The New York Times has a page on its website answering frequently asked questions about the incoming stimulus payments and other benefits in the new relief package.

Pierce County reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

Updated 9 a.m.

Pierce County reported 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 24,468 cases and 281 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,415 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 378.6. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 560. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 243.9.

There are an estimated 8,574 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 679 (675)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,171 (1,166)

▪ East Pierce County: 972 (962)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,023 (1,018)

▪ Frederickson: 971 (957)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 781 (no change)

▪ Graham: 819 (no change)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 228 (225)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 862 (855)

▪ Lakewood: 1,995 (1,979)

▪ Parkland: 1,205 (1,201)

▪ Puyallup: 1,522 (1,519)

▪ South Hill: 1,437 (1,147)

▪ South Pierce County: 754 (741)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 325 (322)

▪ Spanaway: 1,146 (1,137)

▪ Tacoma: 7,102 (7,065)

▪ University Place: 852 (849)

▪ Unknown: 624 (622)

Washington state no longer reporting cases on Sundays

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health is no longer updating COVID-19 case numbers and deaths on Sundays, as of earlier this month.

Monday updates will now include case and hospitalization counts from Sundays.

Updates are typically posted daily in the afternoon or early evening.

Statewide totals had reached 236,719 cases and 3,184 deaths as of Saturday’s update. The case total includes 8,924 cases listed as probable.

The department also reported Saturday that total case counts “may include up to 200 duplicates.”

Loading…

Craig Sailor and the Associated Press contributed to this report.