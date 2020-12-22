Washington state reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,252 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 207 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 277 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 227,887 cases and 3,131 deaths. The case total includes 8,303 cases listed as probable. Those numbers are up from 226,635 cases and 3,106 deaths on Monday. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 58,968 cases and 964 deaths. Pierce County is second in cases, with 23,612. Snohomish County has the second-highest number of deaths at 343. All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.