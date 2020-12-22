Coronavirus updates: Washington state total cases pass 225K

This page includes coronavirus developments around Washington state for Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Donations low at Pierce County Toys for Tots

Updated 9 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing cancellations of several toy drives and closures of businesses that typically host collection boxes, Pierce County Toys for Tots has had fewer donations than usual this year.

Longtime organizer Ed Troyer, who is also the Pierce County sheriff, said about 25,000 gifts have been donated so far.

Toys for Tots delivered 45,891 gifts last year to 31,423 kids in Pierce County, according to its website.

The group, which collects gifts for underprivileged children at shelters, hospitals, foster care homes and others annually, is hoping to give out 60,000 toys this year with more people out of work and families in need of assistance.

“We had an increase in need this year and a decrease in the availability to give,” said Josh Harris, a Toys for Tots co-chair. “You’d be amazed at what just one toy does.”

Volunteers have stepped in to help with distribution, and Harris said his group distributed gifts to 4,000 kids last weekend. He also said businesses like Les Schwab Tires and Fred Meyer have donated large amounts of toys.

For those looking to donate, the group is in most need of gifts for kids ages 8 to 14, such as hygiene items, makeup kits, deodorant, body wash, flat irons, hair dryers, board games, art kits and learning toys.

Donations can be dropped off at Les Schwab stores, or dropped off or mailed to the Toys for Tots mail room at 6824 19th St. W. in University Place. The mail room is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cash donations can be made at any TAPCO Credit Union branch.

Washington state total cases pass 225K

Updated 9 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health reported 4,035 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday.

Statewide totals have reached 226,635 total cases and 3,106 deaths, up from 222,600 cases and 3,104 deaths as of Saturday’s update.

The department is no longer reporting additional deaths on weekends or new case counts on Sundays.

The department cautioned that Monday’s case counts could include up to 100 duplicates. Negative test results dating back to Nov. 21 are incomplete, “thus testing and case numbers should be interpreted with caution,” the department’s website says.

“The Epidemiologic Curves tab is the most accurate representation of COVID activity and is updated daily as new cases are identified and duplicates are resolved,” the site says.

King County continues to report the state’s highest counts for cases (58,747) and deaths (956).

Pierce County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 22,848 cases and 275 deaths.

Each of the state’s 39 counties have reported positive cases and all but three have reported at least one virus-related death.

There are 1,577 cases that have not been assigned to a county.

There have been 3,559,695 tests conducted in the state with 6.4% coming back positive.

Pierce County reports 126 new cases

Updated 3 p.m.

Pierce County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Three additional deaths — a Tacoma woman in her 70s, a Bonney Lake woman in her 70s and a Puyallup man in his 80s — were also reported. All had underlying health conditions.

The county’s totals are now at 22,848 cases and 275 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“Record levels of testing over the last several weeks caught many new cases,” the health department wrote on Twitter. “The good news is our percent positive rate is declining.”

The county has reported 5,053 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 560.2. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 530.4. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 360.9.

There are an estimated 8,453 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Sunday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 632 (625)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,096 (1,091)

▪ East Pierce County: 912 (906)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 985 (983)

▪ Frederickson: 890 (887)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 741 (738)

▪ Graham: 769 (766)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 216 (215)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 802 (799)

▪ Lakewood: 1,869 (1,856)

▪ Parkland: 1,117 (1,112)

▪ Puyallup: 1,415 (1,410)

▪ South Hill: 1,334 (1,326)

▪ South Pierce County: 699 (696)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 297 (294)

▪ Spanaway: 1,063 (1,054)

▪ Tacoma: 6,674 (6,657)

▪ University Place: 816 (807)

▪ Unknown: 521 (500)

Debbie Cockrell and Stacia Glenn contributed to this report.