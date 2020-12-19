Washington state reports 2,332 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 2,332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

The department noted that today’s total case counts may include up to 200 duplicates. Negative test results data from Nov. 21, 2020 through today are incomplete, as are positive test results from Dec. 18, 2020, thus testing and case numbers should be interpreted with caution.

Pierce County reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 272 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 222,600 cases and 3,104 deaths, up from 22,268 cases on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 57,783 cases and 956 deaths. Snohomish County has 19,819 cases and 338 deaths. Yakima County has 17,438 cases and Pierce has 23,114 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.