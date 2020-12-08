Tri-City Herald Logo
Watch: WA Gov. Inslee to speak Tuesday about state’s COVID-19 response, economic relief

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has a virtual news conference scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about Washington state’s response to COVID-19 and economic relief.

Lisa Brown, the director of the Department of Commerce; David Schumacher, the director of the Office of Financial Management; and Secretary of Health John Wiesman are scheduled to join him on the call.

The news conference will be livestreamed by TVW.

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
