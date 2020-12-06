Washington state reports 1,654 new COVID-19 cases

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 1,654 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Pierce County had a total of 247 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 177,447 cases and 2,925 deaths, up from 175,793 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 47,435 cases and 914 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 18,533. Spokane County has 18,433.

All counties in Washington have cases.

