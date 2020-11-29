Washington state reports 2,066 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 231 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 162,700 cases and 2,703 deaths, up from 160,634 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 43,847 cases and 866 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 16,757.

All counties in Washington have cases.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.