Here are the COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed Monday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 6,277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths Monday. The numbers reflect case totals from both Sunday and Monday and deaths from Saturday-Monday.

Pierce County reported 160 cases Monday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 224 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 147,537 cases and 2,655 deaths, up from 141,260 cases Sunday and 2,619 deaths Friday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Sixty-four people were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 4, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78. Preliminary data shows hospitalizations have been increasing in November.

On Nov. 12, the most recent date with complete testing data, 26,863 specimens were collected statewide, with 9.7% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 8.7%. More than 2.9 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 39,634 cases and 859 deaths. Pierce County is second, with 15,077 cases, according to the state’s tally. That number differs from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s tally due to lags in reporting data. Yakima County has the second highest number of deaths at 294.

All counties in Washington have cases. Six counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 21.3 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 52 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 160. Hawaii is the lowest, at 6.6.

There have been more than 12.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 257,514 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

More than 1.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 59 million.