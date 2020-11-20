Inslee caps third-party food delivery fees to help eateries weather COVID-19 restrictions

Do you ever want to order some food, but when you go to Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Postmates, you’re put off by the cost once fees are added?

Well, Gov. Jay Inslee is here to help — both you and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Inslee is placing a cap on fees charged by third-party delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and others.

Taking effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 25, the cap on delivery fees will be set at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order.

Since the rise of COVID-19, third-party delivery services have helped fill the void for restaurants that have pivoted to takeout, but don’t offer their own delivery.

“We recognize the challenges posed by COVID-19 to our restaurant community, and we’re grateful to third-party delivery platforms that have made it possible for Washingtonians to continue supporting local restaurants, and allowed many businesses to stay open,” Inslee said.

“However, these are difficult times. We all must sacrifice during these uniquely challenging times to both support our businesses and slow the spread of COVID-19. We encourage Washingtonians to support their local restaurants safely through delivery and take-out options that are available.”

For more information on this proclamation, go to the Governor’s website.