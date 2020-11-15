Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Jay Inslee to speak at 11 a.m. on Washington state COVID-19 restrictions
Gov. Jay Inslee had a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday to talk about Washington state’s response to COVID-19. He is expected to make an announcement about new restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses.
Inslee will be joined by Dr. George Diaz, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, and King County Executive Dow Constantine.
