Coronavirus Gov. Inslee and his wife implore Washingtonians to avoid extended family gatherings this Thanksgiving November 12, 2020 09:11 PM

Amid the highest COVID case count since March, Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi urge Washingtonians to avoid extended family gatherings on Thanksgiving. "We have to rethink these holidays so that we may be thankful when we don't lose more lives."