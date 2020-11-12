Here are the COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed Thursday for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 3,345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths on Thursday. The numbers represent two days’ worth of data. State DOH offices were closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Pierce County reported 245 cases Thursday and one new death. Pierce County has a total of 207 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 123,356 cases and 2,507 deaths, up from 120,011 cases and 2,482 deaths Tuesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Thirty-one people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 24, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Nov. 1, the most recent date with complete data, 6,553 specimens were collected statewide, with 7.8% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 5.1%. More than 2.6 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 32,473 cases and 838 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,303 cases and 281 deaths. Pierce is close behind with cases at 12,296, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Seven counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 16.2 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 38.2 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 175.5. Vermont is the lowest, at 6.1.

There have been more than 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 242,577 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 52 million.