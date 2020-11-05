Washingon state reports 1,070 new cases on Thursday

The Washington State Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 187 new cases and two deaths on Thursday. Pierce County had a total of 199 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 112,550 cases and 2,431 deaths, up from 111,480 cases and 2,416 deaths on Wednesday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 29,3136cases and 822 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,103 cases and 278 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 11,046.

All counties in Washington have cases.

