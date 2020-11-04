Coronavirus
Watch Live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to hold press conference Wednesday
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to have a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch below via TVW:
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to have a virtual press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch below via TVW:
Tri-Cities, area, Washington COVID cases high as fall surge of coronavirus infections begins. 0 new deaths reported.KEEP READING
This article has Unlimited Access. For more coverage, sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter. To support our commitment to public service journalism: Subscribe Now.
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments