Washington state reports 657 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

The Washington State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 657 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one additional death. Pierce County had a total of 195 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 110,011 cases and 2,400 deaths, up from 109,354 cases and 2,378 deaths on Monday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 28,337 cases and 821 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 12,044 cases and 278 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,685.

All counties in Washington have cases.

