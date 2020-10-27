Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Inslee: Washington state joins Western States Pact for COVID-19 vaccine review

Governor Jay Inslee said Washington is joining a Western States Pact to review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccines once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The other states in the partnership are California, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado.

The additional review will “help Washingtonians and others in western states have greater faith and greater confidence in the vaccine so that we increase the number of folks who actually get the vaccination, and of course that’s imperative if we are in fact going to beat this pandemic,” Inslee said at a virtual press conference Tuesday.

He said a panel of experts appointed by the states — “nationally recognized scientists with expertise in immunizations and public health” — will provide an “additional level of scrutiny to this process.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell
Alexis Krell covers local, state and federal court cases that affect Pierce County. She started covering courts in 2016. Before that she wrote about crime and breaking news for almost four years as The News Tribune’s night reporter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service