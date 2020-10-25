Coronavirus updates: State reaches 102,264 cases

Updated at 9:25 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 919 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 109 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 189 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 102,264 cases and 2,296 deaths, up from 101,345 cases and 2,296 deaths on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 26,164 cases and 798 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,815 cases and 271 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 9,792.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All counties in Washington have cases.

US ‘not going to control’ COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief of Staff Meadows says

Updated at 9:25 a.m.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said during an interview with CNN on Sunday that the United States is “not going to control the pandemic.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

When asked why by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Meadows responded: “Because it is a contagious virus.”

Meadows said the country is “making efforts to contain it.”

“What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been saying a coronavirus vaccine will be available soon. During Thursday’s presidential debate, Trump said the vaccine will be ready “within weeks,” but health experts say that’s unlikely, McClatchy News reports.

Trump has also touted therapeutics — such as regeneron and remdesivir — that doctors say he was given when he was hospitalized with the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients. It’s the first to receive such approval for COVID-19 treatment.

Regeneron has submitted an application with the FDA for an emergency use authorization, McClatchy reports.

Meadows’ comments come as the U.S. reported a record number of daily cases Friday.

Seattle Public Schools extends remote learning into 2021

Updated at 9:25 a.m.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau said Friday the district will remain in a remote learning model for the rest of the current semester because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Most students will continue to participate in school virtually through January 2021, Juneau said in a news release. The only exception will be for students who receive special education services that require in-person instruction.

Officials made the decision because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in King County and after consultation with the district’s Re-entry Leadership Team. Juneau says the team, which is made up of representatives of the School Board, Seattle Education Association, Seattle Council PTSA, the Principals’ Association of Seattle Schools, and students, will meet regularly to talk about next steps.