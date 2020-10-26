Immigrant workers affected by COVID-19 now can apply to the state for relief money

The $40 million Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is now accepting applications until Dec. 6.

The governor’s press release Wednesday said the $40 million is “federal funds allocated by the state to assist Washington workers who miss work due to COVID-19, but are unable to access federal stimulus programs and other social supports due to their immigration status. While the fund is operational, eligible recipients will receive $1,000, with a limit of $3,000 per household.”

“Immigrant workers are critical to communities throughout the state and are the backbone of our economy,” Gov. Jay Inslee said when he announced the program earlier this year. “The pandemic continues to impact all aspects of life for Washingtonians, and we need to remain steadfast in our support of those bearing the greatest burden.”

Applications opened Wednesday at immigrantreliefwa.org, and benefits will go out by Dec. 28.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.